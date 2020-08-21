Columbus made it five wins in six MLS games this season with a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire.

Gyasi Zardes scored and also missed a penalty as Darlington Nagbe scored a stunner at MAPFRE Stadium.

Derrick Etienne found the bottom corner from a Milton Valenzuela pass to open the scoring for Columbus in the 20th minute.

Zardes put a penalty over the crossbar just before half-time and Columbus left it late to seal their win.

Nagbe flicked the ball up to himself 30 yards from goal before unleashing a stunning volley into the corner to make it 2-0.

Zardes sealed the win in the 88th minute, tapping in Pedro Santos' cross as the Crew moved four points clear atop the conference.

The Hudson River Derby went the Red Bulls' way as they recorded a 1-0 win over New York City.

Kyle Duncan's powerful 20-yard strike just before the hour-mark was spilled by City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and awarded after a VAR review.

The Red Bulls are third in the Eastern Conference, while New York City sits second last.

In the day's other game, New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union drew 0-0.