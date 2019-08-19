Frank de Boer's Atlanta overcame Mexican giants America 3-2 to win the Campeones Cup final on Thursday (AEST).

Reigning MLS champion Atlanta backed that up with victory away to Portland courtesy of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Josef Martinez on Monday.

Atlanta's Gonzalez Pirez slammed home the opener in the 14th minute at Providence Park in Portland.

After a flurry of chances, Martinez scored in his MLS-record 11th straight game – doubling the lead a minute into the second half with a curling effort – as Atlanta won their fifth MLS game in six matches.

Atlanta – which is in the US Open Cup final – are now top of the east, ahead of Philadelphia Union on the total wins tie-breaker, while Portland remains seventh in the Western Conference.