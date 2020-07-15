Inter Miami slumped to another defeat at the MLS is Back Tournament, while Chris Mueller lifted Orlando City.

In its maiden season in MLS, Inter Miami is yet to grab a point after a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union in Group A in Florida.

Kai Wagner opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the fifth minute with a low strike from just outside the area.

But Inter Miami levelled before half-time through Rodolfo Pizarro, who capped off a fine team move to make it 1-1.

Kacper Przybylko found what proved to be the winner just after the hour-mark, finishing off a blistering counter-attack with a fine strike into the bottom corner.

Making matters worse for Inter Miami as it slumped to a fourth straight loss, defender Andres Reyes was sent off deep into additional time.

Philadelphia booked its spot in the last 16 from Group A, and Orlando City did likewise after a 3-1 win over New York City.

Mueller produced a wonderful fourth-minute finish to open the scoring before doubling the lead six minutes later.

Jesus Medina's brilliant half-volley from 20 yards brought New York City back into the game, but Tesho Akindele sealed Orlando's win with a close-range header.