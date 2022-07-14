Duran at the double as Fire burns Toronto July 14, 2022 05:03 4:59 min Jhon Duran scored a quick-fire first half double - the second of which featuring a delightful flicked assist - as Chicago Fire defeated Toronto FC 2-0. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-Week free trial Highlights Toronto FC Chicago Fire Football MLS -Latest Videos 4:10 min Socceroos star honoured in Rooney's first game 4:59 min Duran at the double as Fire burns Toronto 1:09 min Axel Witsel basks in Atletico Madrid depth 4:52 min Atlanta back in the MLS winner's circle 5:17 min Slick Morocco through to final four 9:02 min Zambia makes history with epic win over Senegal 0:30 min Rooney lauds Suarez but plays down links 0:30 min Chelsea signs Raheem Sterling from Manchester City 5:28 min Texas rivalry win sees Austin go top in the West 0:36 min Rooney confirmed as D.C. United's new coach