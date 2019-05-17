Vela leads high-flying LAFC

Vela took his season tally to 13 goals by opening the scoring in Los Angeles on before Diego Rossi sealed the win late in the match.

LAFC broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through Vela, who curled the ball beyond Jesse Gonzalez having been played in by Eduard Atuesta.

Rossi secured victory seven minutes from the end after combining with former Hull City striker Adama Diomande.

LAFC – who have not lost any of its six home fixtures this season – extended its undefeated streak to five games as Bob Bradley's side moved five points clear of Seattle Sounders in the west.

Dallas, meanwhile, remains fifth and 13 points off the pace after a third consecutive defeat.