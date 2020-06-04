Training suspended after Dallas player tests positive

The unnamed player becomes the second known case of COVID-19 in MLS after Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko tested positive in March.

MLS is planning for a return to full team training amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the season being suspended.

A club spokesperson said on Wednesday: "FC Dallas had a player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

"The Dallas medical staff has been working directly with the COVID-19 task force to treat the player, who is observing appropriate isolation protocols and is feeling well.

"No other cases or symptoms within FC Dallas soccer operations, front office or Toyota Stadium staff have been identified at this time.

"All the proper social distancing protocols have been followed during our individual team training, but out of an abundance of caution, at this time training has been suspended until further notice."

More than 387,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, with the United States' death toll exceeding 109,000.

Dallas had collected four points from their opening two games before the season was stopped.