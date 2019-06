Substitute Nick DeLeon scored a 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Fredy Montero's penalty for the Whitecaps at BC Place Stadium.

Montero sent Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

But DeLeon saw a late cross from the right deflect in for the equaliser to earn Greg Vanney's Toronto a point.

Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference but remains winless in six games, while the Whitecaps are eighth in the Western Conference.