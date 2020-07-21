Stalemate sees Toronto, New England through

The unbeaten top two in the pool could not be separated despite some big chances, meaning they are each guaranteed to at least qualify as a best-ranked third-placed side on five points apiece.

Toronto's Ayo Akinola has five goals already in the competition but failed to add to his tally as the goalkeepers excelled at either end, with Matt Turner twice denying the in-form forward.

Akinola also saw the late award of a penalty overturned after a VAR review showed DeJuan Jones' desperate foul occurred outside the area.