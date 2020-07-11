EFL Championship
Sounders stuck in stalemate with San Jose

Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes played out a 0-0 draw in their MLS is Back Tournament openers on Saturday (AEST).

Both goalkeepers had saves to make throughout the Group B clash at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

However, neither team was able to find a breakthrough as the spoils were shared as MLS's return continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega made an excellent save approaching the half-hour mark, denying Cristian Roldan.

Sounders shot-stopper Stefan Frei was also called into action numerous times, finishing with eight saves.

Nicolas Lodeiro almost found an 81st-minute winner for Seattle, but was denied by Vega.

Seattle faces Chicago Fire on Wednesday (AEST), while San Jose meets Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday (AEST).

