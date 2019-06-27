Wayne Rooney scored from inside his own half with an incredible strike for DC United against Orlando City in MLS.

🚀 WOW! "It's in the net!" @WayneRooney chips the 'keeper from the NEXT POSTCODE to give @dcunited a 1-0 win over @OrlandoCitySC | #DCvORL #MLS WATCH it LIVE NOW on beIN 1 & CONNECT https://t.co/c4LSPjxDDe pic.twitter.com/aTyrAjbRnV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) June 27, 2019

Rooney produced a moment of magic to put DC 1-0 up at Audi Field with his ninth MLS goal of the season.

The former Manchester United and England star spotted Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe off his line to score from well inside his own half.

The wonderful goal put DC on track to end a five-match winless run in MLS.

In the day's other early game, Alejandro Pozuelo scored twice to lift Toronto FC to a 3-2 win over Atlanta United, in an incident-packed match in which Gonzalo Martinez missed a penalty in the final play of the match, which would have rescued a draw for his side.