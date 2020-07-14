EFL Championship
Pineda late show sinks Sounders

Mauricio Pineda scored a late winner as his first senior goal gave Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders in the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando.

Defending MLS Cup champion Seattle had the better of the first half but fell behind in the Group B clash when Robert Beric displayed excellent composure to open the scoring in the 52nd minute after a pair of Sounders defenders inexplicably allowed him to latch on to a defensive clearance.

Seattle was level 15 minutes later when Handwalla Bwana slid home from Jordan Morris' left-wing pull back.

There was a sting in the tail, though, as Gaston Gimenez's corner made it all the way to the back post where Pineda settled the contest with a close-range volley.

Chicago is top after starting with a win, while Seattle have just a point from two games.

