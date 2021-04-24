Nani backheel rescues a point for Orlando

WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Orlando, which opened its 2021 season with a goalless draw against Atlanta United, had not gone two consecutive games without scoring since August 2019 and avoided doing so thanks to former Manchester United star Nani.

Gianluca Busio put Sporting KC ahead on the stroke of half-time – Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's pass picked off by Daniel Salloi, who teed up his team-mate.

Sporting KC won its final three regular-season home games in 2020 – the last visiting side to take a regular-season point in Kansas City was Orlando on 23 September.

A cheeky backheel from Nani rescued a point for visiting Orlando with 11 minutes remaining at Children's Mercy Park, where the goal had initially been ruled offside before a video review.

Both teams had goals ruled out for offside in the first half – Nicolas Isimat-Mirin's rebound and Benji Michel's effort.