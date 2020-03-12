MLS season suspended for 30 days

MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed all 26 clubs were "united" to halt fixtures with immediate effect because of the outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The decision comes after taking advice and guidance from its own medical task force and also public health authorities, with an update on the resumption of the campaign to come at an "appropriate time" in the future.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," Garber said through in a statement released on Friday (AEDT).

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

David Beckham's Inter Miami was scheduled to have its home opener on Sunday (AEDT) against LA Galaxy, his former club, all set to be the visitors.

The NBA season was also halted on Thursday (AEDT) after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, with the franchise confirming on Thursday that another player had COVID-19 after further tests.