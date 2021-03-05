Inter Miami's Matuidi signing to be investigated

WATCH the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Matuidi, a midfielder who turns 34 next month, helped France to a 2018 FIFA World Cup title in Russia.

The long-time Paris Saint-Germain standout spent three seasons with Italian giant Juventus before signing with David-Beckham-owned Inter Miami on a free transfer last August.

Matuidi scored one goal in 15 appearances last year for the MLS debutant, which is set to begin the 2021 campaign next month under former England women's national team coach and Manchester United player Phil Neville.

Inter Miami is looking forward to "fully engaging with the league's review process", a statement from the club read.

The club, bought at a discount as part of Beckham's deal when he left Real Madrid to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007, made its long-awaited debut last year.

It landed Matuidi with allocation money rather than as a designated player, limiting his salary to $US1.6 million ($2.1 million).

Beckham serves as Inter's president of soccer operations, with business partner Jorge Mas as managing owner.

Inter Miami went 7-13 with three draws in its inaugural campaign to finish 10th in the Eastern Conference. The club was eliminated in the play-in round of the MLS play-offs.