Altidore scores brilliant goal for Toronto

Altidore's fine goal led Toronto to a 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Altidore produced a brilliant flick from a Tsubasa Endoh cross to give the hosts the lead before Alejandro Pozuelo's penalty.

Tom Barlow pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls in the 63rd minute, but Ashtone Morgan's strike helped lift Toronto into sixth in the east.

Meanwhile Josef Martinez continued his prolific form in a resounding win for Atlanta United.

Martinez netted a brace as defending champions Atlanta crushed Houston Dynamo 5-0.

Darlington Nagbe got the scoring started for the hosts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Brandon Vazquez's close-range header.

Martinez's header from a Julian Gressel cross extended Atlanta's lead on the hour-mark before the Venezuelan finished brilliantly again 19 minutes later.

The striker has scored six goals in four games since returning from the Copa America, while Gressel sealed Atlanta's win.

Frank de Boer's men moved into second in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.

Elsewhere, New England Revolution hammered Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 and Columbus Crew twice came from behind to salvage a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire.