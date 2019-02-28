Altidore pens three-year extension with Toronto

The 29-year-old United States international joined Toronto from Sunderland in January 2015, returning to MLS after nearly seven years abroad.

He has starred as a designated player for Toronto, contributing 60 goals and 20 assists in 114 appearances across all competitions and leading the side to an MLS Cup win in 2017.

"This is my family, this club and this city," Altidore said in a release. "The fans, from the first day, they accepted me, they gave me the right to show what I'm all about, and they took me in. We've built something great together, and I'm really eager to see what's to come."

Toronto, I am so happy to announce that I’m re-signing with @torontofc. From the moment I got here, it has felt like home. Thank you to the city and to the fans for embracing me, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in the years to come. #TFCLive #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/KBbvZ9Yeki — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) February 28, 2019

Toronto president Bill Manning was thrilled to have Altidore, who has scored 41 goals in 110 USA caps and was part of their 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads, sign on for a longer run.

"Jozy expressed his desire to be here and the feeling was mutual. Our fans here love him and I hope he'll wear a TFC jersey for the rest of his career," said Manning.

"Since coming to Toronto, Jozy has helped TFC win multiple championships, scoring so many clutch goals, including the biggest goal in our club's history. We look forward to more great moments."

Toronto begins its 2019 MLS campaign against Philadelphia Union on Monday (AEDT).