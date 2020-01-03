Guingamp forward Nathael Julan dies in car crash

According to local reports, the player was involved in a car accident on the road to Pordic, near the town of Saint-Brieuc.

Guingamp confirmed the news via a statement.

"The club had the immense pain of learning this afternoon of the accidental death of their player Nathael Julan," it read.

"On this tragic day all the members of the club join together to send their condolences to Nathael's family."

Guingamp has cancelled a friendly with Concarneau on Sunday (AEDT) as a result of the news.

Julan began his career with Le Havre before joining Guingamp in 2018.

He made 10 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 in 2018-2019 and a further three in cup competitions before joining Valenciennes on loan for the rest of the season. He scored twice in 13 league appearances for Olivier Guegan's side.

Julan then played in the 3-3 Ligue 2 draw with Grenoble in July, Guingamp's first competitive game after being relegated to France's second tier.