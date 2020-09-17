Mbappe is yet to play for PSG in 2020-2021 after testing positive for coronavirus while on France duty earlier this month.

PSG lost its opening two games of the Ligue 1 season, but recorded a much-needed 1-0 win over Metz on Thursday (AEST).

Tuchel said he was hoping to have Mbappe, who scored 30 goals in 2019-20, available against Nice.

"Kylian is feeling good. He doesn't have any symptoms," he said.

"He has been tested positive for COVID-19 but he didn't have any symptoms. He is feeling good. He had some individual training sessions.

"Maybe we will do the same thing we have done with Angel [Di María], Marquinhos and Mauro [Icardi].

"It depends if he is allowed to train with all the team, if it's not forbidden. If it's possible, we will decide on Saturday. I have to talk with the doctor and with Kylian, then we will make a decision."

PSG will be without Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa after the trio were sent off in the defeat to Marseille last week.

While Kurzawa was banned for six games, Neymar and Paredes received two-match suspensions, although the length of the Argentinian's ban surprised Tuchel.

"It's better if I don't say what I think because I want to be on the pitch for the next game," he said.

"I have never seen a player who received two yellow cards [Paredes] then be suspended for two games.

"I am very surprised, but it happened."