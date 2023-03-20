Still proud despite Reims ending unbeaten streak March 21, 2023 00:40 0:42 min Reims boss Will Still is proud despite the end of his team's 'beautiful'19-match unbeaten streak with defeat to Marseille. WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Football Reims Ligue 1 Will Still -Latest Videos 0:42 min Still proud despite Reims ending unbeaten streak 1:36 min EFL Championship: Reading v Hull City 1:14 min EFL Championship: Stoke City v Norwich 2:41 min EFL Championship: Blackpool v Coventry City 1:14 min EFL Championship: Millwall v Huddersfield Town 1:34 min EFL Championship: Watford v Wigan 2:30 min EFL Championship: Rotherham v Cardiff 3:07 min EFL Championship: Sunderland v Luton Town 2:24 min Deschamps backs Mbappe to excel as France captain 1:05 min Musiala pulls out of Germany squad through injury