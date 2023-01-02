Rennes snatches late winner to deny Nice January 2, 2023 23:12 4:55 min Ross Barkley equalised for Nice with a stunner, before Benjamin Bourigeaud's 89th minute strike gave Rennes a 2-1 win at Roazhon Park on Tuesday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Nice Rennes Football Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 3:48 min Egan late show rescues draw for Blades 5:28 min Hearts break Hibernian in Edinburgh derby 4:52 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Ross County 4:54 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v St Mirren 5:33 min SPFL: Livingston v Motherwell 5:07 min SPFL: St. Johnstone v Dundee United 1:35 min Gary Neville reflects on meeting Pele 4:55 min Rennes snatches late winner to deny Nice 5:12 min 10-man Marseille hangs on to beat Montpellier 4:51 min Watford beats the odds to take points off Norwich