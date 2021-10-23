WATCH Le Classique LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 28-year-old has missed several training sessions and was not named in the squad that beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League because of personal issues, but Pochettino has confirmed that the striker is now back in contention.

Icardi is PSG's joint-second highest scorer in the league and, of players at the club to have played at least 300 minutes in the competition, the striker has the best minutes per goal ratio (159.67) and ranks second for expected goals (2.37).

"Mauro is a mentally strong person," Pochettino said. "He trained with us before Leipzig, although he didn't play, and [he came back on Thursday].

"He will be in the group [on Monday AEDT]. The club, from the president to the staff, makes sure to support him and be present if necessary. But he's good, available."

Pochettino has also been boosted by the availability of Neymar, but Leandro Paredes remains sidelined, with a return scheduled after the next international break, as does Spanish pair Sergio Ramos – still to make his debut – and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who is expected to be back in training in a week.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton boss in relishing a special contest between the Ligue 1 leader and third-placed Marseille.

"Tomorrow's game is different," Pochettino added. "I've experienced it as a player and as a coach last year.

"We know each other well, it will be a special game. We play for the three points, but also for pride, joy."

PSG is top of Ligue 1 with 27 points from its opening 10 games, winning nine and losing one, while Marseille is third on 17 points, although it has a game in hand.