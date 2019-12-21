The newly-blond France star, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, was in lethal form as he took his Ligue 1 tally to 11 for the season, with PSG's star-studded unit of attackers causing struggling Amiens no end of problems and ensuring the champion remains seven points clear of Marseille at the summit heading into the winter break.

PSG's particularly reliable combination of Neymar and Mbappe linked up to great effect early on when the latter opened the scoring in what was a lively first-half display from the former Monaco talent.

Neymar then found the net for the fifth game in a row early in the second half and Mbappe's second of the day put a result beyond the visitors, who did at least manage to pull one back via John Stiven Mendoza, though Mauro Icardi wrapped up a comfortable win late on.

Amiens's resistance held up only until the 10th minute as it was hit on the break from its own corner, Icardi flicking a clearance on to Neymar, who fed Mbappe through on goal and he beat Regis Gurtner with a delicate chip.

It took less than a minute after the restart for PSG to double its advantage, Neymar tapping in after a brilliant run and pass from Icardi.

Bakaye Dibassy nearly pulled one back for Amiens soon after, but his flick-on from Mendoza's delivery came back off the crossbar, and PSG effectively finished them off in the 65th minute.

Angel Di Maria released Mbappe into the right side of the box and his shot was too powerful for Gurtner to keep out.

Amiens did register through Mendoza following Fousseni Diabate's deep left-wing cross five minutes later, but it had no impact on the outcome, as Icardi turned in Juan Bernat's delivery late on.

While there were no further goals, one young PSG fan did have a final reason to celebrate, as he successfully got Mbappe to sign a book after invading the pitch in the latter stages.