Kylian Mbappe scored a first-half brace against his former club at Parc des Princes, including his 100th for PSG in the French top-flight.

Victory saw Pochettino's side restore its commanding 13-point cushion at the summit of the table after 18 matches.

Although, despite stretching its unbeaten league run to nine games, Mbappe's goals marked the host’s only two shots on target throughout the contest.

While acknowledging it is difficult given the enviable strength in depth at his disposal, Pochettino wants his squad to focus on building towards producing a dominant performance over 90 minutes.

"In terms of the result, I am happy. In terms of performance, we can do better," he said.

"We are improving in small steps. We are a special team with a squad that has special characteristics. We have to improve to get great things.

"The ideal scenario is to dominate 90 minutes by creating opportunities. That's the challenge. But the characteristics of our players make it difficult to maintain this level every three days, given the density of the competition [for places]. Every coach is looking for that, but the difficulty is to get there.

"We didn't concede a goal against a good team like Monaco, a great team, athletic, who tried to set the pace, to hinder our passing circuits.

"We didn't have the performance of the match against Bruges, but we had a serious, professional performance.

"We have improved since the beginning of the season. The challenge is to improve further."