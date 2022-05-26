Both Pochettino and Mbappe have been the subject of speculation for much of this season.

But while the superstar forward has signed a new contract in Paris, snubbing Real Madrid, it is unclear how that development impacts his coach.

Pressure has been building on Pochettino since PSG again failed to win the Champions League, losing to Madrid in the last 16 despite Mbappe scoring in both legs.

Given reports suggest Mbappe has been given a significant say in the running of the club as part of his new deal, it would appear crucial Pochettino keeps the World Cup winner onside.

But in an interview with COPE, the former Tottenham boss seemed confident he would be given the opportunity to prove his worth at the Parc des Princes regardless.

"I have said I am 100 per cent here. Today I tell you I am 100 per cent here," Pochettino said.

"I have one more year of contract. The challenges are there and it motivates any coach.

"I don't think [the relationship with Mbappe is decisive]. I will be judged by the work. We have won all the titles that previous coaches have won. That is earned regularly, and you have to give it value. This league is not easy."

Asked if he wanted to keep his job, Pochettino said: "Of course, 100 per cent. It's a club that has ambition. The big disappointment is the Champions League because of the desire of the people."