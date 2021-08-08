Payet double caps off Marseille comeback August 9, 2021 00:46 6:30 min Marseille fought back from two-goals down to beat Montpellier 3-2 after Dimitri Payet popped up with a late double on Monday (AEST). WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Marseille Montpellier Football Ligue 1 Dimitri Payet -Latest Videos 6:30 min Payet double caps off Marseille comeback 4:46 min Ligue 1: Metz v Lille 5:48 min Boyle scores again as Hibs go top 1:09 min Guardiola wary of mental strain on Man City stars 2:50 min Depay gets post-Messi era off to winning start 6:34 min Kyogo hat-trick as Celtic hits Dundee for six 2:50 min Koeman looks ahead to life after Messi at Barca 1:03 min Nuno set for crunch talks with wantaway Kane 2:50 min The best quotes from Messi's Barcelona farewell 2:50 min Messi hints at 'possible' PSG move