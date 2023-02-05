Nice makes it three straight with Marseille win February 6, 2023 00:21 4:36 min Nice recorded a third straight win by beating Mediterranean derby rival Marseille 3-1 in a Ligue 1 thriller. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Marseille OGC Nice Football Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 2:45 min Aaron Mooy - Celtic's new Wizard of Oz 5:21 min Defiant Pioli has no regrets over benching Leao 4:36 min Nice makes it three straight with Marseille win 5:21 min Inter derby delight for Inzaghi 5:21 min Dreary Milan derby points to Napoli title 5:26 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Motherwell 6:04 min SPFL: Livingston v Kilmarnock 5:06 min SPFL: St Mirren v Hibernian 0:39 min Barcelona romps past Sevilla 5:21 min Serie A: Inter Milan v AC Milan