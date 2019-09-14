PSG coach Thomas Tuchel did not select Neymar while there was uncertainty over the Brazil international's future, amid speculation he was trying to engineer a return to Barcelona.

The close of the transfer window ensured the 27-year-old would remain with the Ligue 1 side for the immediate future and he appeared at club level for the first time this season on Sunday (AEST).

Neymar was booed by large sections of the home support whenever he touched the ball but he had the last word in stoppage-time with a stunning overhead kick to give PSG the points.