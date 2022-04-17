WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

All three goals were scored before half-time in a match that was far from classic between Ligue 1's top two teams.

Duje Caleta-Car had cancelled out Neymar's opener, before Mbappe struck from the penalty spot to restore parity, with Marseille having what it thought was an equaliser disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) late on.

The win maintains PSG's strong form after Mauricio Pochettino’s side won its previous two fixtures 5-1 and 6-1, and moves it closer to putting the finishing touches on regaining the Ligue 1 title.