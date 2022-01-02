WATCH the Coupe de France LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Argentina forward and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will miss the Coupe de France game against Vannes on Tuesday (AEDT) as a result.

French giant PSG announced Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala had also tested positive.

"They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement from the the Ligue 1 leader read.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to field a young side in the domestic cup game, with Neymar also unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Neymar will continue to be treated in Brazil for another week. "His return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks," a club statement read.

Pochettino said: "We have been living with the virus for two years now, and I think we all know we need to avoid it.

"But it is a virus we have been living with for a long time and there is still a lot that we do not know about how it works.

"Leo Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team and when he has a negative test he will travel to France, and we do not know any more than that."

PSG plays its first Ligue 1 game of 2022 against Lyon next Monday (AEDT), but with former Barcelona captain Messi currently in Argentina he appears to be a significant doubt for that fixture as well.

"I do not know if he will be involved against Lyon," Pochettino said. "Until Leo Messi gets a negative test in Argentina, he will not be able to travel to France.

"It is all down to the test in terms of when he can travel. When he does, we will assess when he is ready to play."