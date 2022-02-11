WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The PSG star was his team's brightest spark but had to wait until the 93rd minute for a trademark goal from Lionel Messi's assist to spark relief at Parc des Princes.

To that point, it had hardly been a performance from Mauricio Pochettino's men to leave their upcoming UEFA Champions League opponent Real Madrid feeling nervous.

But Mbappe made the difference against the only side to have beaten PSG in the league so far this season with a composed finish.

Keylor Navas was forced to tip the ball behind in the seventh minute when Benjamin Bourigeaud's volley into the ground threatened to loop in before the goalkeeper intervened.

Mbappe was predictably a thorn in the side of the away team and came close to giving PSG the lead late in the first half when he bent a shot just wide of the far post from the left corner of the penalty area and then hit the post shortly afterwards.

The dynamic Mbappe had the ball in the net on 64 minutes when he raced onto a Messi throughball and rounded Dogan Alemdar before slotting in, but the flag went up and the goal was chalked off.

It looked like the hosts would have to settle for a point only for Messi to find Mbappe just inside the penalty area, and he made no mistake as he placed a low shot on target and while Alemdar got his fingertips to it, his hand was not strong enough to stop the ball nestling in the net, sending all three points the way of PSG.