Lyon sees off Strasbourg in Boateng bow September 13, 2021 01:33

Lyon sealed its second win of the season under new coach Peter Bosz with a 3-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Monday (AEST).

Highlights Lyon Strasbourg Football Ligue 1