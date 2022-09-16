The visitors came into the match off the back of three straight wins, and took the lead early against their recently promoted hosts with a superbly worked goal, which ended when Julien Ponceau cut the ball back for Ouattara to score.

Lorient had put the game to bed before the half was out. Moffi headed home a Montassar Talbi's cross at the back post to make it 2-0 on 36 minutes before Le Fee got his name on the scoresheet, reacting quickest to a parried Ouattara shot for 3-0.

Lorient thought it had made it 4-0 soon after the restart when Ouattara prodded past Costil from close range, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Auxerre reduced the arrears when Gauthier Hein followed up on Mathias Autret's saved shot on 52 minutes, but failed to capitalise thereafter.

Moffi could have doubled his tally soon after, but shot wide when scoring looked easier, but Lorient was guilty of the same profligcay late on, Nuno da Costa and Lassine Sinayoko contriving to miss a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time.

Lorient now has 19 points in Ligue 1, level with PSG and Marseille, which both have a game in hand and could seal top spot outright by the end of the weekend.