Late Auxerre equaliser leaves play-off in balance May 27, 2022 00:43 4:12 min Gaetan Perrin scored a late equaliser for Auxerre to leave it's Ligue 1 play-off tie against Saint-Etienne delicately poised, with the first leg finishing 1-1. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Saint-Etienne Football Ligue 1 Auxerre -Latest Videos 3:47 min Varela screamer sends Boca into knockout stage 2:26 min Poch fully committed to PSG despite exit rumours 0:46 min Victory ace Brimmer wins Johnny Warren medal 4:12 min Late Auxerre equaliser leaves play-off in balance 0:29 min Medvedev won't be trapped in web of tennis fears 0:48 min Ibrahimovic opens up over agonising knee injury 2:37 min Firmino determined to stay at Liverpool 2:26 min PSG reportedly planning late raid for Tchouameni 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Olimpia 3:00 min Copa Lib: Independiente del Valle v America MG