PSG head coach Galtier noted Neymar played in a poker tournament and visited a McDonald's with friends.

It came at a point when PSG's season has reached crisis point, with three damaging defeats in succession putting Galtier under pressure.

There was criticism of Neymar on social media when a picture of his trip out emerged.

It appeared a day after a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie, a result that followed a Coupe de France loss to Marseille and a Ligue 1 setback at Monaco.

Notably, it followed Mbappe telling team-mates "everyone has to eat well and sleep well" to be in prime shape for the March second leg against Bayern next month in Munich.

Galtier explained how Mbappe's message in a television interview was the same instruction he had delivered in the Parc des Princes dressing room.

"He spoke with real maturity and determination so that everybody stayed focused, and I am pleased that he said that," Galtier said.

"I am not going to make connections between Kylian's words in the dressing room with a photo of Neymar in a fast-food restaurant.

"I have spoken to Ney. I told him what I thought.

"Neymar has the right on his day off, his recovery day. He likes playing poker and he has the right to play poker.

"I told him what I thought about the photo and that will stay between him and me.

"But I don't think there is any need to make a connection between what Kylian Mbappe said and the photo."

Mbappe was only a substitute against Bayern as he returned from an injury lay-off. He came off the bench and twice had the ball in the net but offside judgements denied the hosts an equaliser.

PSG plays Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (AEDT) and Galtier indicated Mbappe will be in the starting line-up.

"We need to win this weekend," Galtier said.

"We have a better chance of winning if Kylian Mbappe is playing than without him, so he will play."