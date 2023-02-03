Every Folarin Balogun goal in Ligue 1 this season February 3, 2023 01:38 4:06 min Folarin Balogun sits top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts after an incredible start to life at Reims, and here's all 14 goals from the Arsenal loanee so far this season. WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Reims Ligue 1 Florian Balogun -Latest Videos 4:06 min Every Folarin Balogun goal in Ligue 1 this season 0:37 min Nunez confident of replicating Suarez at Liverpool 1:09 min Hamstrung Mbappe in doubt for UCL 0:57 min Potter braced for 'awkward' talks with stars 0:28 min Varane calls time on France career 1:08 min Ten Hag feeling optimistic about United's depth 3:13 min Ligue 1: Rennes v Strasbourg 3:39 min Monaco v Auxerre 3:08 min Ligue 1: Lens v Nice 3:38 min Ligue 1: Angers v Ajaccio