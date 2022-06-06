Pochettino is contracted to PSG until 2023, but it has long since been reported that his job is under threat.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is the latest name to be linked with the Ligue 1 champions, while there has been no shortage of speculation that Zinedine Zidane could replace head coach Pochettino.

Di Maria has played his final game for Parisian giants with his contract expiring at the end of this month and the winger suggested Pochettino could also be on his way out.

"There are other players who will surely leave," Di Maria said. "Mine was the easiest because they didn't have to renew [his contract].

"On the one hand it hurt and on the other, no. I left in a very special way. It was an unforgettable night [Di Maria was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in a 5-0 thrashing of Metz], that an Argentine in another country has a farewell like mine, not everyone does.

"The affection of the PSG fans, the ones behind the goal, is the most difficult thing to achieve. That I go outside, that they sing for me alone and having made a mural for me to sign are things that remain in the memory.

"It seems like they also want the coach to leave. There will be a very big change, but I think [Lionel] Messi knew how to understand it.

"It will help him to be much better next season. I think it will start very well because he ended up scoring goals, giving assists, feeling very comfortable and adapting more and more."

Di Maria has been linked with Juventus and Barcelona after becoming a free agent.