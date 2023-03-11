However, the performance of the French champion was not an emphatic response to UEFA Champions League elimination.

PSG appeared to be limping to a 1-1 draw at Stade Francis-Le Ble, which would have been a major disappointment after defeat to Bayern Munich in Europe.

But it was left to Mbappe to step up and grab all three points for his side.

Carlos Soler had put PSG in front late in the first half but Brest arguably played the better football and was good value for Franck Honorat's excellent equaliser.

A commendable point appeared set to be Brest's reward for a spirited display before Lionel Messi and Mbappe linked up in the 90th minute to put PSG 11 points clear.