WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Danilo Pereira's header after 69 minutes – PSG's first shot on target in the contest – cancelled out a deserved opening goal from Angelo Fulgini, but it looked likely that would be all PSG would muster against a side which has not beaten the capital club in 22 league meetings.

That was until the 87th minute, when Mbappe swept home from the spot after a video assistant referee (VAR) check for handball against Pierrick Capelle.

Sofiane Boufal saw a half-volley saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Angers carried by far the greater first-half threat despite having just 28 per cent of the ball.

Another mazy run from Boufal had PSG worried, but it did not learn its lesson, and it was the former Southampton man's expert cross from the right that gave Fulgini an easy finish for the opening goal.

PSG's laboured performance – South American stars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria were all missing after playing in FIFA World Cup qualifying – continued after the break as it struggled badly to get Mauro Icardi involved, with Mbappe too often guilty of trying to pick his way through the Angers defence singlehandedly.

It was a more simple approach from Mbappe, a lofted left-footed cross from the right, that allowed Danilo to ghost in and nod home the equaliser.

Icardi at last had a sight of goal, and it proved decisive, his header from point-blank range striking the arm of Capelle and leading to a penalty after the VAR review.

Mbappe stepped up and slid the ball confidently to Paul Bernardoni's left, ending his four-game goal drought in the top flight.