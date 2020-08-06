Tuchel worried about 'big injury' for Verratti

Verratti missed PSG's 1-0 friendly win over Sochaux on Thursday (AEST) after hurting his calf in training.

Amid concerns over star Kylian Mbappe, Verratti is also in some doubt for the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta on 13 August (AEST).

Tuchel said he was concerned about Verratti, although he was still unsure about the severity of the Italy midfielder's injury.

"We're worried because he took a nasty hit. It's a big injury," he said.

"Now we will wait. I don't know exactly today's diagnosis, I have to talk with the doctor.

"But we are worried."

PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in a semi-final if they can get past Atalanta.