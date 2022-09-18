DAVIS CUP
Todibo sets record with red card after nine seconds

Jean-Clair Todibo set an unwanted record on Monday (AEST) after being sent off just nine seconds into Nice's Ligue 1 clash with Angers.

Getty Images

The former Barcelona defender was given his marching orders after a clumsy tackle on Abdallah Sima when he was the last man, leading to a swift decision from the referee.

Todibo's dismissal was the fastest card – yellow or red – shown in Ligue 1 since Opta started collecting data in the league in the 2006-2007 season.

Nice made a number of high-profile moves in the transfer window but are still waiting on its first Ligue 1 win of the season.

