Todibo sets record with red card after nine seconds

The former Barcelona defender was given his marching orders after a clumsy tackle on Abdallah Sima when he was the last man, leading to a swift decision from the referee.

Todibo's dismissal was the fastest card – yellow or red – shown in Ligue 1 since Opta started collecting data in the league in the 2006-2007 season.

Nice made a number of high-profile moves in the transfer window but are still waiting on its first Ligue 1 win of the season.