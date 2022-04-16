Sampaoli raise alarm over Mbappe's influence

WATCH Le Classique LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France superstar Mbappe is enjoying another outstanding season in Ligue 1, leading the way in terms of both goals (20) and assists (14).

Marseille managed to keep the 23-year-old in check in a goalless draw at Stade Velodrome back in October, but still only Zlatan Ibrahimovic has more Classique goals (seven) than Mbappe (six) in Ligue 1.

Marseille coach Sampaoli's previous experience of Mbappe was painful, too. He scored twice to knock Sampaoli's Argentina out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, inspiring France's 4-3 Round of 16 win in Russia.

The Marseille boss knows exactly what to expect at Parc des Princes on Monday (AEST).

"I had the opportunity to face him at the World Cup and here when Paris came," Sampaoli said ahead of the match. "And each time, he makes the difference: in space, with the ball, in his finish. With the players he has around him, he is almost unstoppable.

"We must be a great collective team, because individually he is far above."