PSG's Gueye suffers hamstring injury

Gueye, who joined PSG from Everton in July, is expected to miss its games against Nice and Club Brugge over the next week.
The Senegal international is also a major doubt for the league clash with Marseille on 28 Sunday.
A statement on PSG's official website read: "Idrissa Gueye felt hamstring pain and today's exams confirmed a contracture. He will be away from training for the next 10 days."
Gueye has made eight appearances for PSG since his move, with the Ligue 1 champions winning each of those matches.
PSG discovered on Monday that star forward Neymar will miss around a month after also suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil.
Thomas Tuchel's side is two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after nine matches.