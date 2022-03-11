PSG will respond to UCL exit: Donnarumma

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

PSG capitulated in the second leg of its Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 on aggregate at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (AEDT).

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma was at fault for the first of Karim Benzema's three goals, an error that sparked an incredible Madrid fightback.

The former AC Milan man has called on the Ligue 1 leader to regroup as it prepares to face Bordeaux on Monday (AEDT).

He tweeted: "The elimination from the Champions League was a hard blow.

"The last two days have not been easy, but we come out stronger from these moments of difficulty.

"Now we have to think about the present, about winning Ligue 1, giving everything as I have always done for this shirt, for this club and for our fans. Let's start again together! Allez Paris."

Former Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon earlier backed Donnarumma to silence his critics.

Taking aim at Donnarumma's critics, Buffon told Corriere dello Sport: "Errors from goalkeepers are normal. Gigi can still give a lot for PSG. One or two mistakes a season are psychological.

"He made an unpopular choice joining PSG, but it must be respected. He wanted to fuel his ambition, something many didn't like.

"They're the people who were waiting for this mistake. The problem is not the French who are enjoying it, but the Italians who were waiting for that."