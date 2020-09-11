PSG signs Florenzi from Roma on initial loan

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The 36-cap Italy international emerged through Roma's academy in 2011 – initially as a midfielder – and has made 280 appearances for the Serie A club.

He was named captain in 2019 but spent the second half of last season on loan with Valencia, appearing 14 times in all competitions.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Thursday (AEST) he was in the market for a new right-back and a deal has now been agreed with Roma.

The French champion, which has also been linked with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, announced Florenzi's arrival on its official website on Saturday (AEST).

"I'm really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-Germain player," the 29-year-old said.

"They're one of the major clubs in Europe today, confirmed by their run to the [UEFA] Champions League final last month.

"I'm keen to give my best for Paris Saint-Germain and the supporters. We have extraordinary challenges ahead of us this season.

"It will be a pleasure and an honour to face them alongside my new team-mates, who are among the best players in the world."

PSG, without seven first-team players because of positive coronavirus tests, lost 1-0 to Lens on Friday (AEST) in its opening game of the 2020-2021 campaign.