PSG duo Di Maria and Draxler test positive

The pair are the latest in a spate of recent positive cases at the Ligue 1 club, with Layvin Kurzawa, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Rico also self-isolating.

Lionel Messi was ruled out of Monday's 4-0 win over Vannes in the Coupe de France after testing positive, though he has since given a negative test and is clear to resume training.

📌 Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler tested positive this morning for Covid-19. They have been placed in solitary confinement and are subject to the appropriate health protocol. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 6, 2022

But Mauricio Pochettino will now almost certainly be without Di Maria and Draxler for Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Lyon as PSG aim to consolidate their 13-point lead at the top.

A statement posted by the Parisians on their official Twitter account on Thursday read: "Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler tested positive this morning for Covid-19.

"They have been placed in solitary confinement and are subject to the appropriate health protocol."

Di Maria has featured 16 times for PSG in all competitions this season and has been directly involved in seven goals, a tally bettered only by Messi (10) and Kylian Mbappe (30) among his team-mates.

Draxler, who had only just returned from an injury lay-off, has two goals and two assists from 14 appearances.