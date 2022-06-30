PSG completes €40m Vitinha transfer

Barring the permanent capture of Nuno Mendes – who spent last season on loan in Paris – Vitinha is the club's first signing of a new era, with Christophe Galtier widely expected to succeed Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Luis Campos, the hugely successful former Monaco and Lille sporting director, has already come in to drive PSG's transfer business – including this first buy.

Vitinha has signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

The 22 year-old Portugal international returned from a disappointing loan spell with Wolves to play a key part in Porto's Primeira Liga triumph last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists as the two-time European champion finished six points ahead of Sporting CP.

PSG is set for a busy window, having already secured Kylian Mbappe to a lucrative new contract, having fended off Real Madrid's long-standing interest in the France forward.

Further signings are expected in the French capital, with the club reported to have serious interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

PSG begins the 2022-2023 season in the Trophee des Champions against Nantes in Israel on 31 July, before the Ligue 1 campaign commences the next week, with the defending champion on the road against Clermont.