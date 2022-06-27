PSG closes in on Galtier appointment

Paris Saint-Germain appears close to finalising the appointment of Christophe Galtier after Nice announced his departure, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre replacing him for a second spell at the club.

PSG has been expected to dispense with the services of Mauricio Pochettino since falling to a dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid in March, despite wrapping up its 10th Ligue 1 title last season.

Galtier, who beat PSG to the title as Lille boss in 2020-2021, emerged as the number one target after leading Nice to a fifth-placed finish and the Coupe de France final last season.

The 55 year-old also won the Coupe de la Ligue as Saint-Etienne manager in 2012-2013, and has been named Ligue 1 Manager of the Season on three occasions - in 2012-2013, 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

Speaking to Le Parisien last week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed the club's interest in Galtier, saying: "We are discussing with Nice, it is not a secret. I hope that we will find an agreement quickly."

That agreement now looks to be close after Nice confirmed Galtier's departure on Tuesday (AEST), revealing Favre will return to the club he led between 2016 and 2018.

"Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of the first team at OGC Nice," read a statement on the club's website.

"This Monday morning, the resumption of the Aiglons will be led by Lucien Favre, whose return the club is proud to announce.

"His first stint on the Cote d'Azur will go down in history. So when it comes to a future full of challenges, it is difficult not to mix ambition and sentiment.

"The excitement felt by the whole red and black community at the simple mention of his name, for years now, illustrates wonderfully the attachment that is felt for him."

Favre led Nice to a third-placed finish in the 2016-2017 season, Mario Balotelli top-scoring with 15 Ligue 1 goals as it sealed Champions League qualification, before departing for Dortmund in 2018.

Favre enjoyed a stunning start to his Dortmund tenure, going unbeaten through his first 15 league games, but failed to end Bayern Munich's dominance of the Bundesliga, finishing second in each of his two full seasons before departing in December 2020.