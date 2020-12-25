Pochettion set to replace Tuchel at PSG

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders on Friday (AEDT), four months after guiding the Qatari-backed club to its first ever UEFA Champions League final – August's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

The German, whose dismissal has yet to be officially confirmed by the club, leaves having secured a Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash with Barca and PSG sitting third in Ligue 1, a point shy of leader Lyon.

Pochettino's opening match in charge will be 7 January's trip to Saint-Etienne on Ligue 1's resumption after the winter break.

Then, on 17 February (AEDT), the 48-year-old has his first massive test against his compatriot Lionel Messi's Barca, with the return leg on 7 March (AEDT).

Pochettino was let go after five and a half years at Tottenham Hotspur in the aftermath of leading the north London side to its first ever appearance in a UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019.

Although he has yet to win any silverware the former PSG defender's stock is high in managerial circles.

The Parisian side will be keen to complete his signing and avoid missing a man who has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barca in recent months.

Pochettino is due to team up with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and other well-heeled company at PSG's first post-Christmas training session on 4 January (AEDT).

While the club refrained from making any public comment about the abrupt change in personnel, France FIFA World Cup winner Mbappe took to Instagram to note Tuchel's departure.

"Unfortunately it's the law of football but no-one will forget your time here," Mbappe said.

"You wrote a great line of the club's history and I say thank you coach," he added.

Pochettino arrives in the French capital with his successful stint at Spurs preceded by a season at Southampton.

His maiden post as a coach was at struggling Espanyol, where in 2009 his first match in charge was against his expected February foe, Barcelona.

He earned plaudits for saving the Spanish outfit, where he played under Marcelo Bielsa in 1998, from relegation.

With his expected new employer hungry to finally fulfil its UEFA Champions League desires, Pochettino will have little time to settle in before getting his new team firing on all cylinders for Barca.

Like Tuchel, as Mbappe's tribute illustrated, Pochettino is at ease in man-managing a dressing room crammed with a galaxy of stars.

The son of a farmer from Murphy, in the north of Argentina, he is a stickler for detail, which coupled with his tactical acumen, devotion to an attractive style of play, personnel skills, and popularity amongst the PSG fans from his playing days, makes him a potentially ideal fit as the new occupant of the PSG dugout.

He will have under his wing several compatriots to count on such as Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

His anticipated arrival before the winter transfer window will allow him to bring in new faces, with French newspaper Le Parisien identifying one as his former Spurs charge, Inter Milan's attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Looking further ahead, given their Argentine ties and knowing each other well Pochettino may be the catalyst for six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to start regarding PSG as potential new employer when he is free to move from the club at the end of the season.