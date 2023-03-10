Neymar surgery a success as recovery begins

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Brazilian has been out of action since being carried off in a thrilling 4-3 Ligue 1 victory over Lille last month.

The 31-year-old had been enjoying his most productive season for PSG since the 2018-2019 campaign, equalling a tally of 34 direct goal involvements (18 goals, 16 assists) in all competitions – joint second-highest in his PSG career, behind the 44 in his debut season.

PSG has won both of its Ligue 1 games in Neymar's absence to move eight points clear at the top of the table, although it was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich this week.

Head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed earlier this week that Neymar would miss the remainder of the season, with the forward expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

A club statement issued on Friday read: "Neymar underwent surgery late Friday morning at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha, by Professors Pieter D'Hooghe, James Calder and Rodrigo Lasmar.

"The intervention went very well. The player will now follow a rest and care protocol."