Neymar ruled out by PSG until January

There were fears the Brazilian had suffered a break when he had to be carried off on a stretcher in last week's Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

Neymar was tackled by Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was sent off following a VAR (video assistant referee) review, but concerns for the striker's well-being were eased when the injury was diagnosed as a sprain.

He missed the match against Lorient on Thursday (AEDT) and will now play no part in Monday's (AEDT) clash at Lille or the home game three days later against Strasbourg.

The former Barcelona forward was named in a PSG medical bulletin on Sunday (AEDT), with the club stating: "After the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground.

"He is expected to make his return in January."

Coach Thomas Tuchel previously expressed hope that Neymar could be involved before the short winter break; however, the trip to Saint-Etienne on 7 January (AEDT) now appears to be the earliest point at which he might return to action.

PSG also revealed midfielder Danilo Pereira, hit by a hamstring blow, should be back on first-team duty in January, while Neymar's fellow striker Mauro Icardi is set to return from an adductor problem "in the coming days".